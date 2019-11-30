Iran calls for Chinese investment in tourism industry

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Luo Shugang.

Mounesan expressed readiness for maintaining cooperation with China in tourism and cultural fields in the framework of ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

Iran is able to allocate land to the Chinese investors for constructing tourism sites.

Referring to good cooperation with Germany, France and Italy in repair of historical monuments and cultural heritage sites, he said that Iran is ready to cooperate with China in sharing experience including exchange of cultural heritage researchers and experts.

Fortunately Iran and China have good political ties, he said, adding that economic, cultural and tourism issues can be considered as infrastructure of relations.

He also invited Chinese minister to attend upcoming international and handicraft exhibition which is slated to be held in Tehran in February.

Pointing to four-season climate of Iran, he said that the country has various tourist attractions for the Chinese people to visit Iran.

Stressing Iranian officials’ determination to develop all-out relations with China, he said that Iran has adopted visa waiver for the Chinese tourists and has put on the agenda the programs for introducing Iran to Chinese tourists.

Mounesan called on the Chinese diplomatic mission in Tehran to help with regard to training tour guides with Chinese language.

He also called for visa waiver program for Iranian tourists, saying that amicable relations are useful to advance the agenda.

Mounesan said that Caravanserai and residential areas in the Silk Road which have changed to hotel Caravanserai and traditional hotels have been attractive for foreign tourists especially the Europeans.

Shugang appreciated Mounesan participation in the 3rd Summit of Ancient Civilizations.

In addition to tourism and cultural issues, both countries will be able to have special position with regard to bilateral interactions.

Developing tourism relations can help promote political ties, he added.

He described Iran and China as two ancient civilizations, saying China is interested in boosting the number of tourists.

China is ready to cooperate with Iran for training tour leaders.

Shugang suggested maintaining cooperation in restoration of historical monuments, cultural heritage and also in training historical sites experts.

He welcomed Iran’s membership in the Association of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

The 3rd Summit of Ancient Civilizations was held with the attendance of China, Iran, India, Iraq, Egypt, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru and Greece in Beijing, China.

9376**1416

