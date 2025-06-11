Pezeshkian urges Islamic unity to support Palestinians and counter Israel

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity and coordination among Islamic nations in support of the Palestinian people.

“The full utilization of diplomatic and political capacities to immediately halt the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza will continue,” the president said during a meeting with Jamil Mezher, the deputy secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who is visiting Tehran at the head of a delegation.

Pezeshkian described supporting the oppressed around the world, especially the Palestinian people, as a “fundamental and unchangeable policy rooted in the authentic teachings of the Islamic Revolution.”

Addressing the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli regime and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the president said, “The primary reason for the continuation of this oppression and brutality is the lack of unity, solidarity, and coordination among Islamic countries.”

He added, “What we seek is to strengthen convergence, brotherhood, and good neighborliness in the Islamic world and to achieve a unified stance on regional and international issues, including the Palestinian cause.”

Mezher, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic’s consistent and principled support for the Palestinian cause. “We sincerely appreciate President Pezeshkian’s supportive, enlightening, and unifying positions in defense of the Palestinian issue,” he said.

The Palestinian official also stressed the importance of unity among resistance groups in countering the Israeli regime, and called on the Islamic world to put an end to the massacre of the people of Gaza.

3266**4353