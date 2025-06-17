Iran shoots down fourth Israeli F-35 fighter jet in Tabriz

Tabriz, IRNA – Director General of East Azerbaijan Crisis Management says the Iranian Armed Forces’ air defense in Tabriz successfully shot down an Israeli F-35 fighter jet in Tabriz, northwestern Iran.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Majid Farshi said two combat drones had earlier been shot down in Tabriz.

He added that three locations around Tabriz were targeted on Tuesday, and air defense systems engaged the Israeli invading micro air vehicles (MAVs).

This marks the fourth F-35 fighter jet to be intercepted and destroyed by Iran’s air defenses.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. High-ranking Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians lost their lives as houses were directly struck, affecting entire population centers.

The Israeli military also carried out strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

