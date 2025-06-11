Death toll from Israel’s genocide in Gaza tops 55,000

Tehran, IRNA – The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to over 55,100, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the ministry reported that 123 people were killed and 474 injured in the past 24 hours amid continued Israeli bombardment.

It also said that earlier in the day, 57 Palestinians were killed and 363 injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid. The total number of Palestinian aid seekers killed now stands at 224, with 1,858 wounded.

The ministry expressed concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, noting that many victims remain trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, with emergency and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to ongoing airstrikes.

9341**4353