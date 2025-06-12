Araqchi calls for regional unity, condemns Israeli atrocities at Oslo Forum

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the numerous high-level visits and diplomatic engagements undertaken by Tehran with neighboring and regional countries in recent months demonstrate the country’s commitment to promoting trust and cooperation among regional states.

During his visit to Norway for the 22nd Oslo Forum, Araqchi elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s perspectives on various foreign policy issues on Wednesday.

He referred to the 80-year occupation of Palestinian territories and the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people, saying, “A different future for West Asia can only begin with a just and sustainable resolution of the Palestinian issue.”

The top Iranian diplomat condemned supporters of the Israeli regime, describing them as “accomplices in the crimes of this regime.”

He added, “The most glaring failure of the international community over the past eight decades has been its inability to deliver justice and secure the fundamental and human rights of the Palestinians. This issue has been the primary cause of prolonged tension, crisis, and insecurity in West Asia.”

Outlining Iran’s stance on the Palestinian issue, he stressed that the country’s consistent policy is to support the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to self-determination, oppose the occupation and genocide of Palestinians, and advocate for the establishment of a unified Palestinian state based on the will of the true owners of Palestine.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araqchi discussed the Islamic Republic’s regional policy, saying, “The frequent high-level visits and consultations by Tehran with neighboring and regional countries over the past ten months underscore Iran’s commitment to fostering trust and cooperation among regional nations, aiming to achieve collective and self-sustaining security while ensuring lasting and comprehensive stability.”

Highlighting the need to shift the regional discourse from “securitization to opportunity-building” and from a “security-centric mindset to a development- and cooperation-oriented approach.” He noted, “Although direct foreign interference—once manifested as blatant colonialism in our region—no longer exists, the reality is that the military and political interventions of extra-regional powers are far more destabilizing and destructive than classical colonialism.”

Araqchi pointed to the deep-rooted commonalities among the peoples of the region and said, “As permanent neighbors, regional countries must rely on their shared heritage as well as historical, cultural, and religious bonds to strive for a secure and developed region.”

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the U.S.

“If the focus is on effectively ending the unlawful sanctions against the Iranian people, and if the objective is to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, then an agreement is not only within reach but can also be achieved swiftly. Conversely, it is clear that Tehran cannot naturally accept being exempted from international law or deprived of its inherent rights,” he said.

