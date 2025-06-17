Israel commits ‘war crime’ by conducting strikes on hospital in western Iran

Tehran, IRNA — The Israeli regime has launched attacks on Farabi Hospital located in the border city of Kermanshah, western Iran, which officials describe as a grave violation of international law and a “war crime”.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. local time on Monday, June 16, the Israeli regime carried out a missile attack on the hospital.

Several areas within the facility sustained major damage. A significant amount of the hospital equipment was destroyed, and the shattered windows caused injuries to patients in multiple wards.

Shortly after the attack, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei took to the X social platform, calling the move a grave violation of international law and a war crime.

“Israeli aggressors targeted Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah, west of Iran,” he said.

Baqaei added, “Attacking hospitals and residential areas, reportedly directed by their Defense Minister, is a grave violation of international law and war crime.”

“History will judge,” Baqaei continued. “Eternal shame awaits the regime’s backers and apologists.”

Meanwhile, the governor-general of Kermanshah province stressed the urgent need for rendering continuous emergency services.

The rapid mobilization of relief and medical teams is essential, Manouchehr Habibi said.

Additionally, Bahram Soleimani, a provincial official in the province, described inflicting loss to the hospital as inhumane.

Some hospital wards suffered damage, he said, adding that the patients were transferred to the other medical centers immediately after the attack.

Reacting to the attack, Iran’s administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the strike further exposed the brutality of the Israeli regime.

Similarly, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Sa’eed Iravani said that Israel deliberately targeted vital civilian and economic infrastructure.

“Water storage, fuel depots, and petrochemical facilities—including the Asaluyeh refinery in Bushehr were hit. Hospitals were also struck. These are not accidents. These are war crimes.”

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians were killed when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones as Iran promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

