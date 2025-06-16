Baqai to High Commissioner for Human Rights: Clearly condemn Israeli aggression

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei addressing the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said condemn this aggression clearly; without ambiguity, without justification, without hiding behind distorted concepts.

“Mr. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israel’s attack on Iran is a clear and complete aggression. The world expects you to use your position to condemn this aggression clearly; without ambiguity, without justification, without hiding behind distorted concepts. Your mission demands it,” Baqaei said.

2050