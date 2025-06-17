Iran urges international community to hold the aggressor accountable

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran is contrary to international norms, emphasizing that the international community is expected to hold the Israeli aggressors accountable and condemn their aggression explicitly.

Baqaei said that the Israeli aggression contradicts all international standards, the U.N. Charter, and human rights. He also said that based on Chapter 7, the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Security Council are expected to prevent aggression, threats, or violations of peace.

He further said that according to all international regulations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors Resolution 533, any threat against a country’s peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a threat to international peace and security. Therefore, Iran expects the U.N., the I.A.E.A., and the U.N.S.C. to take action and hold the aggressor accountable.

Referring to the positions taken by numerous countries regarding the Israeli aggression, the spokesperson said that regional states condemned the regime and warned against the repercussions of this crime on both regional and international peace and stability. He urged other nations to condemn this act of the Israeli regime at the U.N.S.C. and the U.N. General Assembly to help make the regime accountable.

Regarding Iran’s response, he said that the Islamic Republic has the right to defend its national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

