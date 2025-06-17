Israeli regime is the biggest enemy of truth: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Reacting to the Israeli regime’s attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (I.R.I.B.) headquarters in Tehran on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the “Israeli regime is the biggest enemy of truth and is the No.1 killer of journalists and media people.”

He said, “The world is watching: targeting Iran’s news agency IRIB’s office during live broadcast is a wicked act of war crime.”

Urging the United Nations Security Council to compel the regime to halt its aggression against Iran, Baqaei said, “The U.N.S.C. must act now to stop the genocidal aggressor from committing further atrocities against our people.”

4208**9417