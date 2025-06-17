Israeli strike on national TV headquarters proof of desperation: Araqchi 

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Israeli strike on the television headquarters in the capital, Tehran, demonstrates the growing desperation of the Israeli regime.

Araqchi told a TV program on the phone late on Tuesday that the Israeli strike on the television headquarters shows extreme cowardice of the regime.

When Israel fails to succeed on the battlefield, it targets civilian institutions that merely report the truth, he said.

Israelis had assumed that assassinating Iranian commanders or attacking key sites would weaken the Islamic Republic to the point of surrender, he said.

However, according to Araqchi, they do not know the Iranian people well.

He recalled Iran’s Sacred Defense – the eight-year Iraqi invasion of the country – and its steadfast resilience in the face of sanctions and external pressure.

The top diplomat warned that Iran’s enemies should know that they are unable to advance their objectives by resorting to coercion.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones, which made Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes. Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

