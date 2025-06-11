Jun 11, 2025, 8:30 PM
Hajj 2025: 18 Iranians die in Saudi Arabia during holy pilgrimage

The photo shows Hajj pilgrims at medical centers

At least 18 Iranian nationals passed away while performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid rising temperatures there.

Amid rising temperatures in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, at least 18 Iranian nationals have died during the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that as of Tuesday, June 10, the total number of Iranian pilgrims who have passed away during Hajj 2025 has reached 18.

The reason for these deaths was not specified, but rising temperatures in the region could be one of them, as the pilgrims have been cautioned to avoid any kind of direct exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

The pilgrims have also been advised to engage in other crucial activities to reduce the risk of heatstroke in the current weather conditions during the holy pilgrimage.

