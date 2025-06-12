Iran is ‘prepared for any scenario,’ I.R.G.C. chief warns amid rising threats

Tehran, IRNA – The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) says Iran is fully prepared for any scenario and has a clear military strategy to counter any potential aggression.

“The enemy sometimes threatens us with military action. We have always said—and repeat now—that we are fully prepared for any scenario, under any circumstances,” Major General Hossein Salami said during a ceremony in Tehran on Thursday.

The commander further warned that the enemy mistakenly believes it can launch a military strike against Iran in the same manner that it attacks the besieged and defenseless Palestinians in Gaza.

“They could not stand up against the Yemeni youth and were crushed; how can they possibly confront a great nation like Iran?” he said.

The IRGC chief warned the enemy against making any miscalculation, saying the Iranian Armed Forces have been “ready for war at any level” for years.

The warning comes as the United States is preparing an evacuation of its non-essential embassy staff and their families from the region, as U.S. intelligence indicates that Israel is planning to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iranian officials have warned that any act of aggression against the country will trigger a swift and forceful retaliation, with American interests and military bases in the region identified as potential targets.

