Araqchi meets foreign ministers of Egypt and Oman in Oslo

Tehran, IRNA - Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attended a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Egypt and Oman on the sidelines of the 22nd Oslo World Forum.

Araqchi, who arrived in Norway on Wednesday morning to participate in the forum and deliver a speech, met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty for discussions.

Prior to the trilateral meeting, Araqchi had also participated in a panel discussion alongside the foreign ministers of Oman and Egypt, the minister of State for foreign affairs of Qatar, and the foreign minister of Norway.

2050**4353