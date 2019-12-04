National Conference on Eco-tourism development opens in Mashhad

Ecotourism, an educational and responsible form of travel, is broadly defined as low impact travel to endangered and often untamed locations which sustains the well-being of local people. It educates the travelers both in terms of the physical landscape and cultural characteristics, and often provides funds for conservation and benefits the economic development of places that are frequently impoverished.

The National conference of Eco-tourism, Culture and tourism development secretary general said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony: "The conference seeks to create a tourism knowledge network by engaging with university teachers, executives and experts in executive agencies, tourism activists, students and enthusiasts in tourism and ecology."

Behzad Alizadeh added that the purpose of the national conference is to remind the goals of sustainable development on tourism and promotion of responsible tourism.

He added that the conference was organized in five main goals by receiving an article from interested people: These include tourism, ecotourism and urban and rural development, tourism management and marketing, tourism, ecotourism and social development, Architecture and Tourism, Ecotourism and Environment.

With a variety of climatic zones and nature, when you travel to Iran you will see hot deserts, lush forests, and beautiful mountains at the same time. One of the most interesting parts of Iran, from the perspective of eco-tourism, is considered to be the northern part of the country.

Although ecotourism in Iran is a young industry so far it has served a lot in the tourism industry. Wonderful hospitality of local people and the unique nature of Iran quite well and has led the industry toward a sustainable development. So, if you are a nature lover and interested in visiting natural parts of the world, Iran is a great destination for you.

