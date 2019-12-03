Tajikistan invites Iranian firms to join power plants projects

He made the remarks in a meeting with Managing Director of Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company Behrooz Moradi.

Usmonali Usmonzoda said that the fund for construction of hydroelectric power plants will be provided by international grants and international low-interest loans.

Expressing satisfaction over Iranian companies' constructive presence in Tajikistan and Rogun Dam, he said that thanks to its extensive experiences, Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company has had useful performance in Rogun Dam.

On the process of working out Anzab Tunnel operation and performing power plant projects of Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company in Tajikistan, he said finalizing micro-power plant operations can help Badakhshan villages.

Meanwhile, Moradi said that most of the activities of Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company focused on construction of dam and power plants.

He said that Iran is the supplier of technology for designing and installation of flood warning systems for big dams, hydroelectric power plants and micro plants.

He said that new markets emerged in tourism industry and Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company has carried out new project about construction of tourist resorts and beautiful natural sight-seeings in the green areas on the vicinity of the dams.

Elaborating on the mechanism of flood warning system, he said it could prevent wide floods inside the country by predicting Iranian floods in Karoun and Karkheh basins.

Moradi said that launching this system in Tajikistan will create the opportunity for it to monitor floods and manage the condition efficiently.

