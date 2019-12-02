Kariz Underground City in Iran's Kish Island

Kriz or Kahriz is a Persian word meaning “aqueduct” from which water comes out. Ancient Iranians used to dig the ground to secure flow of water for drinking and in case of high quantity for irrigation in the semi-arid areas. Despite its long history and development of modern technologies, it is still vital for people living in many hot and dry areas. Kariz Underground City includes three aqueducts and 274 wells which are an amusement place and allows people to visit the ancient aqueducts in the beautiful island of Kish. Some of these wells are totally intact and some others have been turned into a conoid form for better ventilation of light and air. Dec 2, 2019.Kish Island, Iran. IRNA/Mojtaba Soltani
6125** 1416
