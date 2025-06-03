Foreign Minister Araqchi meets with Lebanese counterpart

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is visiting Lebanon, has met with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji in Beirut to hold talks on issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday morning, he told reporters that in its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran prioritizes its relations with neighboring states, West Asian nations, and friendly countries.

The Iranian minister said that this visit to Beirut is part of a regional tour that began in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

He also said that he is scheduled to hold talks with senior Lebanese officials in Beirut during his visit.

