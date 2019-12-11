Envoy: Italian businessmen interested in investment in Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Kermanshah Governor Houshang Bazvand.

Perrone said that participation of Iranian investors in carrying out Dalahu plant indicates the fact that US sanctions have had no effect on Iran-Italy relations.

Italy has proved that besides economic field, it has also been eager to develop relations in cultural sector and sharing knowledge and experience.

Meanwhile, Bazvand described Kermanshah as safe haven for investors, saying its tourist attractions are a huge wealth that can pave the way for sustainable development.

Referring to Italy participation in Dalahu plant, he said it shows the good level of trade ties.

He noted that despite US cruel sanctions, we have made progress in the field of exports.

He also pointed to 45% growth in provincial companies exports to Iraq.

Kermanshah Province is rich and has great potentials and capabilities, especially in the field of tourism, he added.

He said that good opportunities and facilities in agriculture field has been provided.

