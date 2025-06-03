Foreign Minister Araqchi meets prominent Egyptian figures in Cairo

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has held discussions with a number of prominent Egyptian figures from political, intellectual, media, academic, and economic fields.

Araqchi met with former Egyptian foreign ministers Amr Moussa, Nabil Fahmi, and Mohamed Al-Orabi in a traditional restaurant in Cairo on Monday.

Earlier, the Iranian diplomat toured the Khan el-Khalili district and its ancient sites and performed the Maghrib prayer at Imam Hussein Mosque in Cairo.

Araqchi arrived in Cairo on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

On Monday, he met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and later with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

This marks Araqchi’s third visit to Egypt since taking office in 2024; he previously accompanied President Masoud Pezeshkian to the D8 summit in Egypt last December.

Iran and Egypt aim to boost bilateral relations, building on efforts made over the past two years.

High-level meetings and consultations between the two countries over the past year and a half reflect a mutual commitment to improving relations.

