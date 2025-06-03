Iran rejects Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s renewed claims on three islands

Tehran, IRNA – Tehran has strongly rejected the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s ([P]GCC) “unfounded” and “meddlesome” claims over the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement on Tuesday that the islands are “an inseparable part of Iranian territory” and condemned the final statement of the [P]GCC’s 64th foreign ministers’ meeting for repeating their baseless claims.

“We expect the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to adopt a more constructive approach based on the commonalities of regional nations rather than making baseless claims against Iran’s territorial integrity,” Baqaei said.

He also dismissed references in the [P]GCC statement to Iranian decisions and actions concerning the islands, saying that the Islamic Republic considers such remarks “interference in its sovereign affairs.”

Any measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in these islands, including visits by civilian or military officials and holding military drills, are entirely consistent with Iran’s sovereign rights, he said.

Baqaei further said that the repeated claims by [P]GCC members ignore historical and geographical facts.

“These statements have no impact on Iran’s effective and absolute sovereignty over the three islands,” he said, adding that such positions are “contrary to international law principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

On the Arash gas field, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s commitment to “constructive cooperation” with Kuwait and stressed that “joint utilization of hydrocarbon resources” based on mutual interest can promote stronger regional ties.

