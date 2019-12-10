Exhibition displays handwoven carpets in Isfahan

The 22nd Isfahan handwoven Carpet Expo inaugurated in Isfahan. East Azarbaijan province, Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari, Kurdestan province, Fars, Golestan, Qom and Tehran provinces displayed their products. The purpose of the exhibition is to enhance the status of handwoven carpets in Iran and to present the latest achievements and products of the handwoven carpet market. The exhibit features carpet manufacturers and handmade carpet vendors, handwoven carpet designers and painters, traders and exporters from across Iran, Isfahan, Iran, Dec 10, IRNA/Zahra Baghban.

6125**1416

