Iranian actor Peyman Maadi is to be granted an award during the festival.

"Stockholm international film festival started in 1990 and is one of the largest cultural events in the Nordic region," official website of the festival reported.

"During twelve intense days in November the festival presents 150 premieres from more than 60 countries," it added.

"All together several hundred program items including screenings, seminars , Face2Face, Red Carpet-screenings and parties are organized."

"The festival is visited by hundreds of film makers and since its inception celebrities like Francis Ford Coppola, Susan Sarandon, Luc Besson, Lauren Bacall, Ang Lee, Gena Rowlands, Roman Polanski and Quentin Tarantino have visited the festival and met with the audience at the cinemas."

"The aim for Stockholm International Film Festival is to broaden the selection of films in Sweden with creative new films of high quality and offer the visitor an orientation within modern film to stimulate a continuing debate."

The entire 6.5 Per Meter represents the reasons behind and results of social bandits, in this case smuggling, in a country where drug use is a major issue. However, rather than limiting himself to reflectionism and production theory.

