Gaza war marks beginning of Zionists’ calamity: Top Iranian cmdr.

Islamabad, IRNA – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri says the 15-month-long war in Gaza has marked the beginning of a calamity for the Zionist regime and the elevation of Islam as well as the Axis of Resistance.

Bagheri made the remark in a meeting with diplomats and other staff members at the Iranian embassy in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Monday, a day after a ceasefire began in Gaza, which paused brutal Israeli attacks against the besieged Palestinian territory.

The top Iranian commander noted that the developments unfolding in the past 15 months were regarded as a turning point for West Asia, the Islamic world, and the Resistance Front.

Although painful human and material losses were caused, those developments pushed the Zionist regime to the edge of a precipice despite the fact that arrogant powers mobilized to assist the regime in its fight against the Axis of Resistance and Palestinian fighters, said Bagheri.

He also said that the Gaza ceasefire shows the collapse of the grandeur of the Israeli regime and global arrogance, as the regime was forced to accept the agreement.

The ceasefire was imposed on the Zionist regime, Bagheri said, adding that some US and European officials had admitted in their talks with regional leaders that the downfall of the regime was certain without their support.

Major General Bagheri arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening. He is scheduled to meet with top state and military officials of Pakistan later on Monday.

