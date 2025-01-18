Iran will continue support for Yemeni government, people: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the Islamic Republic will keep supporting the Yemeni government and people.

Araghchi made the remark in a phone conversation with his Yemeni counterpart Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer on Saturday night, with the two discussing bilateral issues and developments in the West Asia region.

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the last week trip of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to Tehran, saying that “useful and effective” talks were held during his visit to the Islamic Republic. Araghchi added that Iran will continue its support for the Yemeni government and people.

Referring to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Araghchi said that the deal is the result of the resilience of Gazans and the support extended by different resistance groups, including that by Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement and the Yemeni people, to the people of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Yemen played an important role in achieving that victory, said the Iranian foreign minister, in reference to the Arab country’s pro-Gaza military operations over the past months.

The Yemeni minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the imposition of the ceasefire on the Israeli regime. He said that Yemen monitors the implementation of the ceasefire, with its future pro-Palestine actions depending on the Israeli regime’s compliance with the deal and a complete end to the genocide against the Palestinian people.

4194