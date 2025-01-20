Israeli regime crimes in Gaza example of terrorism: Pres. Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has termed the crimes by the Israel regime in Gaza as an example of terrorism.

Congratulating the Palestinians' victory over the Israeli enemy, Iranian president emphasized that the people of Gaza and Palestine stood against the Zionist regime and achieved this great victory.

They taught other nations how to stand against terrorism, Pezeshkian added.

Referring to the assassination of Supreme Court judges, Pezeshkian said on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the biggest victim of terrorism in world.

A funeral procession has been held on Monday for two Supreme Court judges assassinated in a terrorist attack on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by several top state officials and judges, including Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

