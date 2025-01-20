Iran says its military capabilities never subject to any negotiations

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says the Islamic Republic has never negotiated its military capabilities with other parties, and will never do so.

Baghaei was speaking on Monday during his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

He made the comment in response to an IRNA question that what the Islamic Republic’s stance was on the recently made allegations that Iran may withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in case that the so-called snapback mechanism was triggered, and that Iran’s ballistic missiles should be part of any negotiation with the incoming Trump administration in the US. Those allegations were reportedly made following talks in Geneva earlier this month between Iranian and European officials over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“Iran has never negotiated its military capabilities with anyone and will not do so,” the spokesperson responded.

He said that Iran’s threat to withdraw from the NPT is not a new subject, adding that the Islamic Republic had previously made it clear that it would give a proportionate response if the snapback mechanism was triggered to put pressure and gain concessions from the country.

It has been clearly said that misusing the mechanism means that there remains no reason and justification for Iran to remain in some treaties, said Baghaei.

JCPOA revival talks

Answering a question on the revival of the JCPOA and possible return of the US to the negotiating table, the spokesperson stated that the JCPOA is the basis for talks over Iran’s nuclear issue.

He said the JCPOA has been endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution giving it a legal status, and therefore all the parties that contributed to the formation of the deal should be basically part of the revival talks.

Previous Iran-Russia agreements still valid

The spokesperson said that the agreements Iran and Russia signed in 1921 and 1940 remain valid, as they are part of the history of ties between the two countries.

He made the comment as he answered a question on why the two agreements have been referred to in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia, which was announced this past Friday.

Gaza ceasefire

According to the spokesperson, Iran considers the ceasefire in Gaza as the failure of the plan to eliminate Palestine.

The Islamic Republic made all-out efforts during the 16-month-old war on Gaza to urge the international community to help stop the Israeli regime’s genocide and crimes against humanity, Baghaei said.

Iran believes that the Palestinian people should exercise their legal right to decide their fate, which is also their right recognized under international law, as the only way to save themselves from the Israeli occupation, he noted.

The Iranian diplomat also said his country will continue to support the Palestinian resistance.

Future of Hamas

Baghaei rejected claims about the end of Hamas’s role in the future of Gaza, saying that the Palestinian resistance movement has its roots in the hearts of the Palestinian people. Therefore, he added, no one can neglect Hamas’s influence and presence in the future of Palestine, he added.

Iran’s foreign policy stance

On recent comments made by one of the Iranian president’s advisors regarding talks with the US, Baghaei said that the stance of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian government on foreign policy issues are announced by official spokespersons.

Those comments have nothing to do with our official stance, and reflect personal views expressed in an interview with a media outlet, Baghaei said.

Deaths of Iranian expats in France

In response to a question on the murder of two Iranian nationals in France, the spokesperson noted that the Iranian embassy in Paris has been pursuing the issue, but no sufficient and compelling information has been received on their deaths and the motive behind their killings.

The Islamic Republic calls for the punishment of the murderer, and expects relevant authorities in France to respond to its questions, he added.

Araghchi NY visit called off

A planned trip by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to New York, where he was due to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine on January 20, was called off due to the developments in the past couple of days, notably the Gaza ceasefire, Baghaei explained.

Ukraine war

The spokesperson referred to FM Araghchi’s recent comments regarding Iran’s readiness for talks with Europe over the alleged role of the Islamic Republic in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Baghaei said that Iran has already rejected the allegations of any involvement in the war, and announced its readiness to hold talks with Ukraine and any party levelling those accusations.

This issue has been raised in various meetings with European countries, including in the Geneva negotiations held earlier in January, he noted.

Iran-Afghanistan talks on water rights

The issue of Iran’s water rights from the Hirmand River remains a topic of talks between Iran and Afghanistan, Baghaei said, noting that the good neighborliness policy and historical relations between the two nations can help both governments achieve consensus in this respect.

Decision on FATF

According to the spokesperson, Iran’s Expediency Council is currently engaged in re-assessing the Islamic Republic’s accession to the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime in order to come up with a decision on joining the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a decision which he said will be made by relevant bodies.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, as one of the parties involved in the process, will provide those bodies with its viewpoints, Baghaei said.

4208**4194