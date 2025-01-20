Jan 20, 2025, 1:48 PM
Passengers of Iranian aircraft safe after incident

Tehran, IRNA – A Fokker 100 aircraft from Karun Airlines experienced a tire blowout during landing at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, but none of the passengers or the crew staff were harmed.

The aircraft was flying from the city of Sirjan in the southeastern province of Kerman to the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The tire blowout occurred while landing on the runway at Mehrabad International Airport.

All passengers have been safely transported to the terminal thanks to swift rescue efforts by the first-response staff of the airport.

