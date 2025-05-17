Exclusive | Pakistani military spokesperson: Islamabad appreciates Iran’s peaceful diplomacy

Islamabad, IRNA – The spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces, known as the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), speaks in an exclusive interview with an IRNA reporter about the latest developments in South Asia and the importance of regional and international diplomacy to help de-escalate tensions, focusing on the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Islamabad.

In this exclusive interview, which is the first interview by a spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces with any official media of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lt. General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry appreciated Tehran’s efforts and support to help de-escalate tensions in the region.

He said, “We are pleased with all the efforts of the international community and brotherly countries, especially Iran, which played a role in reducing tensions.”

Ahmed emphasized, “Pakistan is fully grateful to the international community and we are especially grateful to brotherly countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He continued, “We should be aware that there are forces in the region who, with the help of external factors, are seeking to create misunderstanding and confusion among brotherly countries in the region and want to create a rift between friends and brothers.”

The Pakistani army spokesman emphasized that Iran and Pakistan have very historical and brotherly relations and have always stood by each other in all challenges and trials.

Tehran and Islamabad; important players in the region

General Ahmed said Iran and Pakistan are two neighboring and friendly countries that are in contact with each other on many issues and fields. Pakistan is eager and pursues that the borders of the two countries are the borders of peace and friendship and we look forward to it.

Referring to the important position of the two countries in the region, the spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces emphasized that Tehran and Islamabad are cooperating together for lasting peace and stability in the region.

