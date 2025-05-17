Parliament speaker says the path is clear to enhance economic and cultural ties among Islamic nations

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf says the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference, along with bilateral meetings, has paved the way for reinforcing practical economic and cultural relations among Islamic countries.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport on Friday, Qalibaf said the PUIC comprises various structures including Executive committee on Palestine, economy, human rights, and women’s affairs —all of which were active during this conference.

The gathering served as a vital platform for bilateral and multilateral dialogues among participating delegations, he added.

Qalibaf highlighted Islamic states’ clear positions on the Israeli regime’s violations, saying that PUIC has shown cohesive and resolute opposition to the regime’s conduct.

These statements coincided with the U.S. president’s visit to the Persian Gulf states—a trip that appeared aiming at sowing discord among Islamic countries, destabilizing the region, and promoting arms sales.

Highlighting Indonesia’s position in international bodies, he said Indonesia as a member of BRICS, the D-8, and the Non-Aligned Movement, plays a significant role in Southeast Asia.

Qalibaf held seven bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the PUIC conference his counterparts from Indonesia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Malaysia.

9376**9417