First group of Palestinian prisoners released under truce scheme

Tehran, IRNA – The first group of prisoners, including 90 Palestinians, have been freed from Ofer prison as part of the recently-implemented ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Palestinian sources told Al Jazeera early on Monday that the buses carrying the Palestinian prisoners entered Beitunia, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The female Palestinian prisoners returned to the East Quds, while the occupying forces did not let the prisoners’ families celebrate their release, according to Al Jazeera.

Palestinians, carrying photos of assassinated Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, chanted support for the resistance movement in front of the Ofer prison, the report says.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom reported earlier that 78 Palestinian prisoners would be sent to the occupied West Bank and the 12 others for the occupied Quds.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal was implemented at 11:15 local time on Sunday.

Although it was officially announced that the truce agreement would start at 0830 GMT the same day, the Israeli regime killed and wounded several Palestinians and breached the deal on the pretext of not receiving the list of the Israeli prisoners.

Earlier, three female Israeli prisoners who had been released by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas were reunited with their families as part of the ceasefire deal.

Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen arrived in Israel on Sunday evening after Hamas handed them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas released some photos and a movie showing the Israeli prisoners looking happy, with no sign of maltreatment from the resistance forces.

