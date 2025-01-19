Three Israeli prisoners released after Gaza ceasefire deal

Tehran, IRNA – Three female Israeli prisoners released by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement have reunited with their families as part of a ceasefire deal that paused fighting in Gaza.

Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen arrived in Israel on Sunday evening after Hamas handed them over to the International Committee for the Red Cross in Gaza.

Hamas, the Israeli military and Red Cross officials all confirmed the release and the handover of the three prisoners.

The Red Cross said all three women were in good health.

They are the first of 33 Israeli prisoners who are due to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that was announced on Wednesday.

The first phase, which will last six weeks, will also see the release of 90 Palestinians held in Israeli jails in return for the newly freed women.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement took effect on Sunday at 09:15 GMT after a three-hour delay during which Israeli strikes left at least 19 Palestinians dead.

The Israeli war, which began on October 7, 2023, has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza and injured 110,750 others. The regime’s daily attacks have also displaced almost the entire population in Gaza.

