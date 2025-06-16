Iran warns of ‘more painful’ response if U.S. fails to rein in Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that Tehran would deliver “more painful” responses if the United States fails to restrain Israel in its attacks against Iran.

In a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariitq of Oman on Monday, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s retaliatory capability was demonstrated when its forces swiftly targeted attackers following deadly Israeli attacks. “Should such violations repeat, Iran’s response will be even harsher,” the president said.

He lauded Oman’s “constructive role” in nuclear negotiations, adding that Muscat had acted as a key mediator in talks aimed at boosting transparency and building trust over Tehran’s nuclear program. He added that during those talks, U.S. officials had acknowledged their control over Israeli actions and asserted that no attack on Iran would occur without American approval.

He added that such “criminal actions” could not have occurred without a green light from the United States, further warning that continued Israeli “adventurism” would trigger more forceful Iranian retaliation.

“Negotiation under threat, coercion, and aggression is not possible,” Pezeshkian said, stressing Iran’s right to defense.

Sultan Haitham, for his part, condemned the Israeli strikes and expressed solidarity with Iran, offering condolences over the deaths of Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians. He reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to regional stability and its ongoing role in promoting peace and cooperation in the region.

