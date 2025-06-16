O.I.C. condemns Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran

New York, IRNA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, issuing an official statement, condemned the Zionist regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the strongest possible terms and called for international accountability and an expression of solidarity with the nation and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a copy of which was also submitted to the UN Security Council by the OIC Observer Office to be published as an official UN document, the member states of the organization, while declaring full solidarity with the Iranian nation and government, called for international condemnation of these actions and for the occupying regime of Jerusalem to be held accountable.

In this statement, the Islamic member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the recent barbaric attacks by the Israeli regime on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of citizens, university professors, and high-ranking military officials, and also reacted sharply to the regime's deliberate attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities.

In this statement, these actions are considered a clear sign of the Israeli regime's disregard for international regulations and a gross violation of the United Nations Charter, the fundamental principles of international law, and human rights.

