In new Iranian fusillade, a huge number of missiles are seen making impact; ‘Iron Dome’ is said to be hacked

Tehran, IRNA – The Armed Forces are hitting targets inside Israeli-occupied territories in a new wave of strikes.

The combined strikes started late on Monday, sending millions of Israelis into underground bomb shelters for a fourth day in a row. Initially, drones were launched, and powerful missiles were fired shortly later, on Tuesday.

Reports said the Israeli “Iron Dome” missile system was hacked, and Israeli missiles were being fired at Israeli locations in a mix of confusion and incompetence. Footage captured by cellphone cameras from inside the Israeli-occupied territories also showed large numbers of Iranian missiles passing through Israeli air defenses uninterrupted and making impact on targets on the ground.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate said text messages had been sent to Israelis by the military unit that issues civilian safety guidelines falsely instructing people to avoid entering public bomb shelters, in what seemed to be another successful cyberattack.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones as Iran promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

