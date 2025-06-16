Iran's letter to UN Security Council on right of self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter

New York, IRNA – Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir Saeid Iravani in a letter to the UN underlined that in self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran has taken proportionate defensive actions that have targeted only Israeli military targets and related infrastructure.

The full text of letter by Iravani to the UN is as follows:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

No. 2532156 16 June 2025

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government and pursuant to the letter dated 13 June 2025 from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran (S/2025/379) regarding the unlawful acts of aggression committed by the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, I would like to inform you that in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defense, as enshrined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has conducted proportionate defensive operations directed exclusively at military objectives and associated infrastructure within the occupied territories under the illegal control of the Israeli regime. These measures were undertaken strictly in response to Israel’s unlawful use of force, in manifest violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter, and in full accordance with the principles of necessity and proportionality under international law. Initially, Iran’s response was confined to military targets. However, following Israel’s deliberate escalation and its continued acts of aggression, including the strike on critical Iranian civilian infrastructures, most notably the attack on the Asaluyeh refinery near the Persian Gulf on 14 June 2025, Iran, consistent with the principle of proportionality, undertook additional measures targeting specific infrastructure in Israel as legitimate targets that materially supported its ongoing aggression. Iran’s military response is solely aimed at repelling aggression, deterring, and preventing the recurrence of such crimes. Iran will resolutely defend its security and territorial integrity.

As indicated in our previous communication, the Israeli regime launched unprovoked aerial attacks on multiple sites across Iranian territory, including in Tehran and other major cities, without regard for the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law. Among the principal targets were several safeguarded nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including Natanz. Israeli regime’s attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities marks a dangerous and unprecedented escalation that risks radioactive nuclear material and poses a significant threat to the region and the world.

These egregious acts of aggression have resulted in the death and injury of scores of Iranian civilians, including women and children. Israel committed a grave breach of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, international humanitarian law, and the legal regime protecting peaceful nuclear installations. The Israeli regime's ongoing aggression is also a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It represents a flagrant breach of Article 2(4) of the Charter.

Despite Iran’s request to take immediate and decisive action, the Security Council’s response thus far has been marked by silence and inaction. Such inaction gravely undermines the Council’s credibility and the very foundations of international law that constitute the bedrock of the United Nations. It should also be noted that any cooperation by third countries with the Zionist regime’s aggression makes them complicit in the legal responsibility and consequences of this crisis.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its resolve to exercise its inherent right to self-defense until such time as Israeli aggression ceases or the Security Council acts decisively to prevent further violations.

Excellency,

In view of the above, the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again, urges the Secretary General as well as the Security Council to shoulder their primary responsibility under the Charter to maintain international peace and security, and to:

Unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime’s act of aggression against Iran, including the attack on civilians, civilian infrastructures, including Iranian nuclear facilities, in particular the Natanz facility;

Hold Israel and its accomplices fully accountable for this serious breach of international peace and security;

Take immediate and effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to uphold the authority of international law.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

2050