IRNA condemns Israeli strike on national TV headquarters

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has condemned an Israeli strike on the headquarters of Iran’s national television.

In a statement on Monday evening, IRNA said the Israeli strike on the television headquarters in the capital, Tehran, earlier in the day was another manifestation of the Tel Aviv regime’s “policy of institutionalized and state terrorism.”

“This criminal act was carried out in contravention of all international regulations and norms on the immunity of reporters and media offices and was a desperate attempt at silencing the great Iranian nation’s voice of truth,” IRNA said.

The statement strongly condemned the Israeli strike and offered sympathies to the manager and personnel of the IRIB.

IRNA said it stood by the IRIB and other Iranian media to reflect the voice of the Iranian nation in the face of Israel’s war of aggression.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called the strike a war crime and asked the United Nations Security Council to act.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis have been spending entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes.

