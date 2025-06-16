Supreme National Security Council stresses continued strikes on Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has held a fourth meeting since the start of Israel’s war of aggression on Iran.

In its latest meeting, which was held on Monday evening and headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, a briefing was offered on Iran’s punitive operations and it was emphasized to continue strikes on Israeli targets, according to a statement by the SNSC’s Secretariat on Monday.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones. Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis have been spending entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes.

