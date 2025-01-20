Jan 20, 2025, 10:57 AM
Zarif departs Tehran to take part in Davos 2025

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs

Tehran, IRNA - Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s vice president for strategic affairs, has left Tehran for Davos to participate in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Zarif departed Tehran on Monday to attend the meeting scheduled for January 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland.

On the sidelines of the event, CNN's Fareed Zakaria will sit down with the senior Iranian official.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, bringing together leaders from across the globe to address key international and regional challenges including geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

