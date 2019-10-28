Iran attends int'l charity festival in China

Iran's diplomatic mission showcased Iranian souvenirs and handicrafts in three exhibits.

Iranian exhibit which showcased hand-woven carpet, pistachio, copper containers, miniature, saffron and different kinds of handicrafts was welcomed by State Councilor of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi and diplomats from other countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Iranian ambassador Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh said that such exhibitions is a good opportunity to introduce Iranian rich civilization and culture to other countries namely China.

He added that the Iranian exhibition was held in cooperation with Iranian students in China and the Embassy staff.

It was the 11th round of international charity exhibition in China and 100 embassies and 50 international institutions dispatched their representative to this event.

About 40 million Yuan have so far been granted during 11 rounds of the event.

