Iran attends India Int'l Trade Fair

The event was aimed at showcasing exports opportunities.

Director of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council for sales center Mojtaba Ghadamgahi said that Iran's presence will help promote its brand.

Despite the fact that Iran is famous for its traditional products like pistachio, carpet and dates, it has high potentials in technology field as well, he added.

Thanks to the economic situation of Iran, it is necessary to think about trade with higher added values to save the country from selling raw materials, he noted.

Ghadamgahi said that Indian businessmen and artisans are interested in getting familiarized with Iranian knowledge-based products.

China, Malaysia, Afghanistan and Argentina showcased various products compared with other countries.

