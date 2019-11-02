Iranian director wins Best First-Time Filmmaker Award in US

The award was given to the Iranian artist for directing the short film 'It Rains for You' at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival.

Erfan Masoumi is the screenwriter and Ali Avsat Seifi, as well as Behjat Majidi, are the actors of the cinematic work.

The yellow leaves are falling down not because of the arrival of the autumn but because of heeding your way in this alley; they challenge to carpet your narrow roads. Even sparrows do not habitually sing this time; they all sing to welcome you, the synopsis of the film reads.

"The American Golden Picture International Film Festival aims to help independent filmmakers gain the credibility and publicity they truly deserve," the official website of the event reported.

