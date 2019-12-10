Foreign tourists rise up 33 percent in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province

The mountainous Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in southwestern Iran with ample of tourism attractions is known as land of four seasons.

Majid Safaei in an interview with IRNA said on Tuesday: "Up to now, this year, 1,200 foreign tourists visited Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

He added that the total number of foreign tourists coming to the province last year were 1,300.

Safaei said that creating suitable infrastructure in the field of tourism including growth of hotel capacity, transport (air and rail), recreational and accommodation camps and tourism target villages, can greatly attract the tourist.

The province is mostly mountainous in terrain, part of the Zagros range. The highest point is the Dena summit with a height of 5,109 meters (over 4,000 meters high above the sea level) which is covered with oak forests.

There are over 250 tourism attractions in the province comprising of historical monuments and eye-catching natural beauties which soften eyes of all tourists.

The most important souvenirs of the province are walnuts, raisin, whey, garlic, animal oil, honey, dried herbs and medicinal herbs with the local name of Chowil, Celery, Mushrooms, Bilhar, Konger and Kareda.

Hand-woven and handicrafts such as cloves are presented in the form of bracelets, necklaces, rings, carpets made of rugs, baskets are among other souvenirs of the province.

