Iran's Hyrcanian forests in Autumn

From the Hyrcan region in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the northern provinces of Iran, there are 40 million years old and beautiful forests. This kind of forest covers a total area of 55,000 square kilometers of which 2 million hectares are in Iran. Dec 11, 2019. IRNA/Mohammad Moheimani
