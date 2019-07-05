Hyrcanian Forest registered in World Heritage List

Hyrcanian forest granted the areas with unique richness of biological diversity, its endemic and endangered species, its natural beauty and its masterpieces of nature creative genius in the form of this ancient forest. North of Iran as along band has diverse natural, economic and social conditions. It characterized by various ecological conditions from 550 to 2200mm precipitation, zero to 5671 m elevation and various vegetation landscape from conifers to broadleaved to Mediterranean plants. These conditions caused great diversity in species. It due to its diverse ecological condition is rich in relict species that some of them referred to the Tertiary period.

Hojjatullah Ayoubi, who is present at the World Heritage Committee's meeting in Baku, said on Friday that the second major natural effect of the forty-third session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku was with a majority of votes In the World Heritage list.

He congratulated the Iranian people on this matter: Hirkani forests are located in parts of 5 provinces that congratulate the people of these provinces on registering Hirkani forests in the World Heritage List.

The secretary general of the UNESCO National Commission for Iran stated: "By registering the Hirkani forests, UNESCO paid for the twenty-fourth time to respect the universal heritage of Iran.

Hyrcanian forest contain the most important and significant natural habitats for in-situ conservation of biological diversity, including those containing threatened species of outstanding universal value from the point of view of science or conservation. It also contains superlative natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance.

It is outstanding examples in the record of significant on-going geological processes in the development of landforms and significant geomorphic or physiographic features. It is also outstanding example representing significant ongoing ecological and biological processes in the evolution and development of terrestrial, ecosystems and communities of plants.

