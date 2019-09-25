Four Hamedan monuments in UNESCO world heritage temporary list

Hadi Amini Roueini said that "The Ali-Sadr Cave, originally called Ali Saadr, Hegmataneh Hill, Noushijan Hill in Malayer and Hamedan Caravanserai are put on the UNESCO Temporary List of World Heritage.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites are places of importance to cultural or natural heritage as described in the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972, Iran acceded to the convention on February 26, 1975, making its historical sites eligible for inclusion on the list. As of 2019, twenty-four sites in Iran are included.

"Ali Sadr Caves" is the world’s largest water cave which attracts thousands of visitors every year and one of the highly recommended destinations for tourists from four corners of the world. Without a doubt, this cave is the most popular tourist attraction in Hamedan.

"Hegmataneh Hill", Actually, Hegmataneh means place of aggregation, it was the first capital of Aryans, Herodotus named it seven Castle because it had seven colourful walls.

The first ancient Aryans kingdom, Median was here. History tells us it was built by Deioces, the first king. Unfortunately, governments never emphasize this place and the city is ruined. It's my hometown and that is my sad storytelling.

"Noushijan Hill or Noushijan Tappe" is an archeological site in the west of Iran near Malayer. According to excavations from this site this area was not inhabited earlier than 800 B.C. The discovered features of this Tappe are as follows: A building in the west of the Tappe (the first fire temple), a columned hall (Apadana), a central temple (the second temple) and rooms and storerooms, a tunnel, a rampart.

"Hamedan Caravanserai" Caravanserais have played a significant role throughout the history of Iran. The tradition of building caravanserais was customary in Iran before and after Islam. Many beautiful caravanserais have been made in Iran, especially after the advent of Islam.

Meanwhile, the World Heritage Committee in Baku registered Iran’s Hyrcanian forests in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Hyrcanian forest granted the areas with unique richness of biological diversity, its endemic and endangered species, its natural beauty and its masterpiece of nature creative genius in the ancient forest, northwestern Iran as along band has diverse natural, economic and social situation.

It has been characterized by various ecological conditions from 550 to 2200mm precipitation, zero to 5671 m elevation and various vegetation landscape from conifers to broad band to Mediterranean plants. These conditions caused great diversity in species. It due to its diverse ecological situation is rich in relic species that some of them referred to the Tertiary period.

