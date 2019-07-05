Global registration of Hyrcanian Forest, new perspective for new generations

The Caspian Hyrcanian Forests are a green belt of predominantly temperate deciduous forests stretching over the northern slopes of the Alborz mountain range, along the southern borders of the Caspian Sea. They stretch across three provinces of Iran (Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan) from Astara in the northwest to the vicinity of Gorgan in the northeast of Iran, and also include a small western portion in the country of Azerbaijan. Based on the latest data from the Forests, Rangelands and Watershed Organization (FRWO) the Caspian Hyrcanian Forests are approximately 800 km long and 110 km wide, with a total area of 1.85 million ha.

They comprise 15% of the total Iranian forests and 1.1% of the country‟s area . The Hyrcanian forests rise from sea level up to an altitude of 2,800 m and encompass a variety of different forest types. The term “Hyrcanian” came from the word “Hyrcan”, which means wolf land.

Talebian at the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee which kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan said that "we would like to thank our members of the committee and IUCN, who have decided on our candidacy".

"In 2016, the Lut desert was registered globally, and now the Hyrcanian forests, from the desert to the forest, are the diversity of the ecosystem," he said. This is an important historical point for our country to introduce this natural treasure to the world. The global registration of Hirkani forests will open a new horizon that will result in high-level protection for forests and a new perspective for later generations.

On June 30, the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, to assess 36 nominees, including Iran’s Hyrcanian Forest, for possible inscription in the World Heritage list.

According to UNESCO, Hyrcanian forests form a unique forested massif that stretches 850 km along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. The history of these broad-leaved forests dates back 25 to 50 million years, when they covered most of this Northern Temperate region. These ancient forest areas retreated during the Quaternary glaciations and then expanded again as the climate became milder.

Their flora biodiversity is remarkable: 44% of the vascular plants known in Iran are found in the Hyrcanian region, which only covers 7% of the country. To date, 180 species of birds typical of broad-leaved temperate forests and 58 mammal species have been recorded, including the iconic Persian Leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana).

