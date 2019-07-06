Iranian Hyrcanian Forest

The World Heritage Committee in Baku registered Iran’s Hyrcanian forests in UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Hyrcanian forest granted the areas with unique richness of biological diversity, its endemic and endangered species, its natural beauty and its masterpiece of nature creative genius in the ancient forest, northwestern Iran as along band has diverse natural, economic and social situation. It characterized by various ecological conditions from 550 to 2200mm precipitation, zero to 5671 m elevation and various vegetation landscape from conifers to broad band to Mediterranean plants. These conditions caused great diversity in species. It due to its diverse ecological situation is rich in relic species that some of them referred to the Tertiary period.IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava