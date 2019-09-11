Official says Iran ready to control critical cross-border dust hotspots

At the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention Against Desertification (COP14), Khalil Aqaee emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to cooperate with other countries, especially countries of the region, to combat dust storms and control critical cross-border dust hotspots.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad named the Islamic Republic of Iran as a member-state of Environmental Conventions, Climate Change and Biodiversity, and added that sustainable development of the world without land destruction has been formulated for revitalizing and balancing the ecosystems of the world, especially in the affected countries, with Iran voluntarily supporting it.

Aqaee went on to say that to improve the condition of forests and range worldwide, a holistic and prudent approach is necessary.

He further referred to the plan to halt the industrial exploitation of Hyrcanian forests and to implement a forest breathing plan.

The head of Iran's Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization added that in Iran, laws have been passed that facilitate participation of local communities in the implementation of natural resource projects and conclusion of contracting agreements with them, and at the executive sites, local people have benefited from the various benefits of these projects.

