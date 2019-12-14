Tehran's Chitgar Lake winter season habitat for migratory birds

Chitgar artificial lake nowadays has become a new ecosystem for migratory birds n winter season, including Kakai Bird. Since Tehran is the migration route of birds, usually around the Kan River, they can be seen. Migratory birds coming from the north of Siberia and Eastern Europe to the wetlands of Fars and Khozestan provinces in winter season. Tehran, Iran, Dec 14, IRNA/Amin Jalali.

