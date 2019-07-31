Exports from Kermanshah exceed $ 800 million

Khalil Heydari in an interview with IRNA, said that total of exported goods declared during this period of customs of Kermanshah province were five types of goods, adding that the goods have been exported to six countries.

He said that most of the goods exported through Kermanshah were household appliances, detergents, water air conditioner, melamine dishes, nylon rolls, tiles and ceramics, frozen and fresh tomatoes, etc.



Iran's non-oil export to Iraq is more than two billion dollars a year.



